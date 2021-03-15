Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim for not picked for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe for one reason.

Revealing it, Wasim said it was due to the fact that the selectors have opted to persist with Mohammad Nawaz, who was included in the Test, ODI and T20 squads.

Nawaz featured in the three-match T20 series against South Africa in February and scored 21 runs at an average of 21.

He also took three wickets at an average of 20.33 and an economy rate of 6.10.

Imad captained the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he claimed three wickets in five games at an average of 33.66 and an economy rate of 7.76.

Nawaz, meanwhile, picked one wicket in five matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 96 and an economy rate of 7.38, but was still preferred.

“Imad Wasim has missed out on selection as we have opted to continue with Mohammad Nawaz,” Wasim was quoted as saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

“The all-rounder had a decent series against South Africa, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 6.10 with a brisk 11-ball 18 not out in the series finale. Nawaz deserves another opportunity to show that he belongs to white-ball cricket.”

Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20 Internationals against South Africa before heading to Zimbabwe for two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Pakistan will depart for South Africa on March 26 and the tour will commence on April 2 and conclude on April 16. The ODI series will be played first.

The men in green will then head to Zimbabwe on April 17, but the dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) noted that the national team will travel back to Lahore from Bulawayo on May 12.

Pakistan’s Test Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan.

Pakistan’s ODI Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The door is now open for him, Mohammad Wasim on Pakistan player who has shown how talented he is

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 18343 ( 14.52 % ) Babar Azam 86982 ( 68.87 % ) Steve Smith 4205 ( 3.33 % ) Ben Stokes 4953 ( 3.92 % ) Kane Williamson 6557 ( 5.19 % ) Rashid Khan 801 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 250 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2573 ( 2.04 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 475 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 339 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 829 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 18343 ( 14.52 % ) Babar Azam 86982 ( 68.87 % ) Steve Smith 4205 ( 3.33 % ) Ben Stokes 4953 ( 3.92 % ) Kane Williamson 6557 ( 5.19 % ) Rashid Khan 801 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 250 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2573 ( 2.04 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 475 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 339 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 829 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related