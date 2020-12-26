Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand the home series against South Africa.

This comes after Shadab underwent MRI scans on the left thigh injury he sustained in the third T20 International against the Black Caps.

The scans revealed a “high grade full thickness tear to the Rectus Femoris muscle” and Shadab will now need to rest for six weeks.

“The MRI reports have confirmed it is a fresh injury and not the one that had sidelined him from the Zimbabwe series last month,” Dr Sohail Saleem said in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) press release.

“The latest injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a six-week rehabilitation programme during which he will have weekly ultrasound scans. After the competition of the six-week period, the medical panel will access and evaluate the injury before making a call on Shadab’s return to competitive cricket.”

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place in Christchurch from January 3 to 7, while South Africa’s tour of Pakistan will run from January 26 to February 14 and consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

