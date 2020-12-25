Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan wants to see opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq score a lot more runs in the future.
Shadab’s desire to see Imam succeed came while he was wishing the talented cricketer happy birthday as he turned 25 on Tuesday.
Happy birthday @ImamUlHaq12. Wishing you lots of success and runs. Get fit soon my brother. pic.twitter.com/Z38kln6Q5Y
— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 22, 2020
“Happy birthday Imam-ul-Haq. Wishing you lots of success and runs. Get fit soon my brother,” he said on Twitter.
Imam has featured in 11 Tests and scored 485 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 25.52.
He has excelled in ODI cricket as he has accumulated 1,834 runs in 40 matches, which includes seven centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 52.40.
As for his T20 International career, Imam has played two games and made 21 runs at an average of 10.50.
Imam is currently in New Zealand with the Pakistan team, but has been ruled out of the first Test against the Black Caps as he is recovering from a fractured left thumb.
