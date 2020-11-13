Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz were picked for the tour of New Zealand since he has faith in them.

Misbah noted that this faith stems from “their outstanding and consistent performances”.

Furthermore, he added that Hafeez and Wahab bring a lot of value, experience and knowledge to the T20 team.

“We have kept faith in Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz purely on the basis of their outstanding and consistent performances as well as the value they bring to the T20I squad,” Misbah was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests during their tour of New Zealand.

The T20 series will be held from December 18 to 22, while the Test series will start on December 26 and conclude on January 7.

Pakistan will depart for New Zealand on November 23 and and quarantine for 14 days in Lincoln.

Pakistan’s Squad for the tour of New Zealand: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Zeeshan Malik, Babar Azam (captain), Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali (Shaheens vice-captain), Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (Test vice-captain), Rohail Nazir (Shaheens captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (T20I vice-captain), Usman Qadir, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz

ALSO CHECK OUT: He needs to go back to domestic cricket and prove himself, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan player not living up to expectations

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5435 ( 14.88 % ) Babar Azam 25376 ( 69.49 % ) Steve Smith 1040 ( 2.85 % ) Ben Stokes 2151 ( 5.89 % ) Kane Williamson 1105 ( 3.03 % ) Rashid Khan 245 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 45 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 574 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 150 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 116 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 281 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5435 ( 14.88 % ) Babar Azam 25376 ( 69.49 % ) Steve Smith 1040 ( 2.85 % ) Ben Stokes 2151 ( 5.89 % ) Kane Williamson 1105 ( 3.03 % ) Rashid Khan 245 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 45 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 574 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 150 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 116 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 281 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...