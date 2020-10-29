Umar Gul names three all-time Pakistan greats as his role models

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Fast bowler Umar Gul has revealed that the legendary Pakistan trio of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Imran Khan were his role models growing up.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

“Like many youngsters at the time I started showing interest in cricket, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were my role models and people who inspired me to take up the game,” Gul told PakPassion. “Later, these great cricketers were also my inspiration for performing well for Pakistan.

“Of course, the victory in the 1992 World Cup increased my interest in cricket even further and all I wanted from then on was to play for Pakistan and become a household name just like Imran, Wasim and Waqar had become.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: They were tough competitors, Umar Gul on two most difficult batsmen he bowled to

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3633 ( 17.63 % ) Waqar Younis 498 ( 2.42 % ) Javed Miandad 1144 ( 5.55 % ) Shahid Afridi 5216 ( 25.31 % ) Imran Khan 5029 ( 24.4 % ) Zaheer Abbas 362 ( 1.76 % ) Younis Khan 935 ( 4.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1517 ( 7.36 % ) Saeed Anwar 1750 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 164 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 361 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3633 ( 17.63 % ) Waqar Younis 498 ( 2.42 % ) Javed Miandad 1144 ( 5.55 % ) Shahid Afridi 5216 ( 25.31 % ) Imran Khan 5029 ( 24.4 % ) Zaheer Abbas 362 ( 1.76 % ) Younis Khan 935 ( 4.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1517 ( 7.36 % ) Saeed Anwar 1750 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 164 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 361 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...