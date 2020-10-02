Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that his main aim when playing for his country in any format is to “do my best”.

Afridi’s comments come after the tour of England, where he took five wickets in the three-Test series, which Pakistan lost 1-0, at an average of 51.60.

In the three-match T20 series that followed, which ended as a 1-1 draw, the 20-year-old picked up two wickets at an average of 41.

“As a young bowler, all you wish to do is to perform well and help your team win matches. Of course, participating in all three formats of the game is very tough,” he told PakPassion. “It’s a demanding ask for any bowler as the team strategies and the pace of the game is totally different in each of the formats and the way the captain and team management wish to utilize your skills is a challenge in itself. But my aim is to do my best for Pakistan, and it doesn’t matter whether it’s in the red or white ball format.”

Afridi is now playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and finished with figures of 1-38 off his four overs in the team’s opening match against Northern, who are the defending champions.

However, his effort with the ball went in vain as Northern cruised to a 79-run win behind Haider Ali’s 48-ball 90, which included seven boundaries and five sixes, and Zeeshan Malik’s 47-ball 77, which included eight boundaries and three sixes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s next game will be against Balochistan on October 2.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shaheen Shah Afridi really impressed with two Pakistan fast bowlers

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 1 ( 2.63 % ) Central Punjab 6 ( 15.79 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 9 ( 23.68 % ) Northern 14 ( 36.84 % ) Sindh 6 ( 15.79 % ) Southern Punjab 2 ( 5.26 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 1 ( 2.63 % ) Central Punjab 6 ( 15.79 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 9 ( 23.68 % ) Northern 14 ( 36.84 % ) Sindh 6 ( 15.79 % ) Southern Punjab 2 ( 5.26 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...