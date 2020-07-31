Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Shahid Afridi ignored all Pakistan players and picked England star Ben Stokes as his favourite all-rounder right now.

The former captain’s revelation comes after Stokes excelled in the three-Test series against the West Indies, where he scored 363 runs, which included a brilliant innings of 176, at an average of 90.75.

He also took nine wickets at an average of 16.33.

Afridi chose Stokes when asked a question by a fan on Twitter.

Ben Stokes — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Stokes will now be preparing for England’s series against Pakistan, which begins next week.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

