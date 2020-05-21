Imran Nazir reveals which Pakistan player is full of ‘style and class’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir admitted that legendary opener Saeed Anwar was full of “style and class”.

Nazir’s comments came after Anwar smashed a career-best 194 in an ODI against India on this day in 1997.

Anwar’s superb 194, which came off 146 balls and included 22 boundaries and five sixes, led Pakistan to a 35-run win over their arch-rivals.

“Talk about style and class,” Nazir said on Twitter.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

