Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has said that there “were no major rifts” between him and left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir.

Arthur, who is now Sri Lanka’s head coach, added that he and Amir “had a very good working relationship”.

Amir recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.20.

“We had a very good working relationship and they were no major rifts between us,” Arthur said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

