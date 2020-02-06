Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has revealed that Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Taufeeq Umar are his closest friends.

Malik and Hafeez recently played for Pakistan in the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in Lahore.

Malik was named Man of the Match for his game-winning 58 not out in the first Twenty20 International, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries.

As for Hafeez, he starred in the second Twenty20 International as he smashed an unbeaten 67, which came off 49 deliveries and included nine boundaries and a six.

Taufeeq, meanwhile, last played for Pakistan in November 2014.

Akmal made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

The 38-year-old has not played for Pakistan since April 2017, but has been doing extremely well on the domestic circuit.

Akmal had a highly successful campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

Having played a pivotal role in leading Central Punjab to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal is now preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

