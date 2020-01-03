Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif recalled how ex-India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly saved India’s tour of Pakistan in 2004.

Latif noted that the Indian players were hesitant about touring the country, but Ganguly managed to convince them to travel to Pakistan.

In that tour, India won the ODI series 3-2 and also beat Pakistan 2-1 in the three-Test series.

“In 2004, when the BCCI was reluctant to tour Pakistan, it was Ganguly who persuaded the BCCI and players [to come], and it was a highly memorable Indian team tour to Pakistan. [India] managed to win big here after a long gap,” Latif told The Nation.

Since Ganguly is president of the BCCI, Latif has called on him to try and revive bilateral series between the two countries since the “world wants to see [India and Pakistan] playing cricket”.

“As a cricketer and BCCI President, Ganguly can help (Ehsan) Mani and the PCB,” Latif said. “Unless full-fledged India-Pakistan bilateral series resumes, things won’t improve for both countries. [The] world wants to see [India and Pakistan] playing cricket.

“PCB CEO Wasim Khan should also play his active part to ensure top cricket-playing nations come and tour Pakistan as it will help Pakistan cricket and local players.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...