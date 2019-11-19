Rift between top officials threatening to split Pakistan Cricket Board apart?

Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

A rift has formed between the top management in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and has led to one official taking an extra week of leave, according to sources.

As reported by the Business Reporter, PCB CEO Wasim Khan and chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed are not seeing eye to eye.

The board’s daily operations have been brought to a standstill as a result of it and the fact that PCB chairman Ehsan Mani is in England, while Wasim is currently in Australia to meet officials from Cricket Australia. Ehsan is expected to return on Wednesday.

Subhan, meanwhile, has extended his leave by a week.

Meanwhile, the PCB’s governing board is scheduled to meet on November 22 to discuss the board’s administrative affairs.

A spokesman for the board also confirmed that a decision on issuing No Objection Certificates to players for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be made this week.

Seven Pakistan players have been picked for the tournament, including Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali and Shahid Afridi, who will all represent Dhaka Platoon.

Mohammad Amir was chosen by Khulna Tigers, while Rajshahi Royals bagged the services of Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Irfan.

As for Imad Wasim, he was selected by the Chattogram Challengers.

