Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar made a courageous revelation on his highly successful YouTube channel, saying he suffered from severe depression for six to seven months after he retired from international cricket.

Akhtar, widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers Pakistan ever produced, made the confession while speaking to all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

“I was under severe depression for six months, I’ll be honest with you,” Akhtar said in the video. “After I left cricket, I was under serious depression for a good six to seven months. I did not come out of my house for six to seven months.”

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

In regards to his Twenty20 International career, Akhtar played 15 matches and claimed 19 wickets at an average of 22.73.

