Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes that spinner Yasir Shah will be looking to redeem himself in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Yasir had a disastrous campaign the last time Pakistan toured Australia in December 2016 to January 2017 as he only picked up eight wickets in three Tests at a dismal average of 84 and finished with an economy rate of 4.53.

However, Misbah is backing him to shine this time around.

“We know Yasir hasn’t done well in these conditions, but three years is a long time. He now has experience of playing in Australia,” Misbah told cricket.com.au.

“He’s coming on this tour on the back of some good performances in first-class cricket, where he’s bowled long spells. He’s worked a lot on his bowling, keeping the conditions in mind. We’ll make the final game plan and see how effective Yasir is in it.”

The two-Test series between Australia and Pakistan will begin on November 21 in Brisbane.

