Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim knows former captain Babar Azam is a top-tier batsman who “has the ability to dominate bowlers.”

Imad admitted that he wants to see the 29-year-old do this more often as it will add to Azam’s reputation as a batsman to be wary of.

His advice for the Lahore native comes after Azam accumulated 320 runs in nine matches during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

“He has the ability to dominate bowlers,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to advance to the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign on a low as England demolished them by 93 runs.

Azam, who stepped down as captain in all three formats after the World Cup, will now play for Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which will start on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Bad move to make changes, Shahid Afridi wanted one Pakistan player to retain his role for the Australia Test series

What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! Bad decision! What do you think about Babar Azam stepping down as Pakistan captain? Good decision! 1912 ( 69.78 % ) Bad decision! 828 ( 30.22 % )

Like this: Like Loading...