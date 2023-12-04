Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has praised embattled batsman Babar Azam for being very mature and handling his anger very well.

Azam recently stepped down as captain in all three formats and was succeeded by Shan Masood in Tests and Shaheen Shah Afridi in T20Is.

The 29-year-old made the decision after the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he scored 320 runs in nine matches, which included four fifties, at an average of 40.

“Babar [was] a mature captain with a good temperament who handles his anger very well,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Pakistan triumphed in their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite bouncing back with consecutive victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, it was not enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

The men in green ended their campaign on a low as England pummelled them by 93 runs.

Azam will now play for Pakistan in their three-match Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

