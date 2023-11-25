Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan admitted that he has been “fairly criticised” since he has “not been able to perform well.”

Shadab had struggled to take wickets consistently in the lead-up to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which was an area of concern for the men in green.

While most people expected the 25-year-old to rediscover his form during the tournament, it didn’t happen as the Mianwali native only managed to take two wickets in six matches at an average of 118.50 and an economy rate of 6.23.

“I have been fairly criticised since I have not been able to perform well. An all-rounder should do well in all three departments of the game,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan began their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four straight to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back with consecutive victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, they failed to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Pakistan will now play a three-match Test series against Australia, but Shadab wasn’t included in the 18-man squad that was announced.

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He wasn’t welcome, Ahmed Shehzad claims Pakistan batsman was excluded and treated badly

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 472 ( 50.32 % ) He is ok! 199 ( 21.22 % ) He is overrated! 267 ( 28.46 % )

Like this: Like Loading...