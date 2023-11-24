Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan power-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed has tried to light a fire under the national team’s batting line-up, saying the “standards need to improve.”

His comments come after the men in green failed to impress multiple times while batting during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Many of their top batsmen, including Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Iftikhar himself, failed to live up to what was expected of them.

Admitting that the team’s batsmen were not up to par, the 33-year-old from Peshawar conceded that they have to up their game going forward.

“I think the batting standards need to improve,” Iftikhar was quoted as saying by Dawn, according to Cricwick.

Pakistan won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Even though they fought back to defeat Bangladesh and New Zealand, it was not enough to earn them a spot in the semi-finals.

To add insult to injury, the men in green lost their final group stage match against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan will now embark on a three-Test tour of Australia, which will begin on December 14 in Perth.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test Series: Shan Masood (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

