Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle believes Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “is probably even more important” than captain Babar Azam.

Explaining why, he noted that Afridi is the go-to man to get early wickets and if he fails to do that, Pakistan “suddenly look a much flatter bowling side.”

Considering the tough job the 23-year-old has to do, Bhogle feels that it is more crucial for him to perform than it is for Azam.

“Shaheen Afridi in some way is probably even more important than Babar Azam to their chances because when he’s not taking wickets in the first ten overs, you saw in the Asia Cup what happens. If Pakistan doesn’t get wickets in the powerplay, they suddenly look a much flatter bowling side,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Afridi has taken 16 wickets in eight matches, which includes a five-wicket haul against Australia, at an average of 25.56.

Azam, meanwhile, has scored 282 runs in eight matches, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

Pakistan started off by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Their four-game losing streak eventually came to an end when they defeated Bangladesh and New Zealand, which kept their hopes of making it to the World Cup semi-finals alive.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

