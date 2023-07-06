Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the Pakistan fast bowler, said everyone wants him to bowl at 160 kph but he always tells them that he will leave it “in Allah’s hands”.

The 20-year-old was clocked at 152 kph in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he stole the show with his wicket-taking abilities and bow and arrow celebration.

Ihsanullah finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8, taking 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

“Whoever I’ve met, they have told me to clock that 160 km/h mark. I’ve told [them] that I’ll put in the effort and [the] rest is in Allah’s hands,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

After dominating in the PSL, the Matta-born speedster represented Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, he has not been included in the side for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

