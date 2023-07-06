Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the former Pakistan batting coach, expressed his disappointment at the fact that batsman Haider Ali couldn’t implement all the help he gave him.

Yousuf had high hopes for Haider, who was considered to be a top batting prospect in the country.

Despite starting with a bang, the 22-year-old failed to make big scores regularly and ultimately got axed from the national team.

For Yousuf, this was gutting to see as he had given the Attock native plenty of tips and advice on how to better himself as a batsman.

“Unfortunately, Haider couldn’t implement it on the international level,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Haider is now playing county cricket for Derbyshire in England. In the County Championship, he has scored 312 runs in seven matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 28.36.

As for the Vitality Blast, he has accumulated 335 runs in 14 games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 25.76 and a strike-rate of 137.86.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Haider Ali? He is really good! 3 ( 27.27 % ) He is ok! 5 ( 45.45 % ) He is overrated! 3 ( 27.27 % )

