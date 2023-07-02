Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ahmed Shehzad admitted that he has been “really impressed” with what he has seen from Pakistan top order batsman Saim Ayub.

Ayub was one of the standout performers in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he scored 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

Following PSL 8, he was given the chance to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Assessing what he has witnessed so far, Shehzad acknowledged that the 21-year-old from Karachi is indeed a special talent.

“I am really impressed by Saim Ayub,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Think about it Haroon Rasheed, Kamran Akmal urges Pakistan chief selector to pick 33-year-old batsman

What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Saim Ayub? He is really good! 651 ( 64.26 % ) He is ok! 232 ( 22.9 % ) He is overrated! 130 ( 12.83 % )

Like this: Like Loading...