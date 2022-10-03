Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam sees opening batsman Abdullah Shafique scoring many more big hundreds in the future.

This comes after the 22-year-old has made a fantastic start to his Test career, whereby he has amassed 736 runs in seven Tests, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 66.90.

Azam admitted that he is a big fan of the way the talented youngster bats as it is “so clean”.

“The way he plays, so clean and with his focus, he will get many, many more such knocks,” the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam just finished taking part in a seven-match T20 series against England and amassed 285 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 143.21.

The team’s next assignment will see them go up against New Zealand and Bangladesh in a T20 tri-series, which will be held in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

