Which Pakistan player crushed Mohammad Amir multiple times in FIFA 20?

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Atiq-uz-Zaman demolished Mohammad Amir three times on popular football video game FIFA 20.

Despite winning 3-0 in the first game, Amir lost his next three games by big margins.

Atiq won 3-0 in the second match, 6-3 in the third and 4-1 in the fourth.

To add insult to injury, he even posted the results on Twitter for everyone to see.

This is not the first time Amir has been beaten convincingly in FIFA 20 as he was forced to publicly apologise to South Africa batsman Rilee Rossouw after being battered 6-0.

