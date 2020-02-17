Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that opening batsman Fakhar Zaman will be under pressure to perform in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Zaman last played international cricket in November last year.

However, he will be looking to regain his form and reclaim his spot in the national team by putting up strong performances for the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL.

“Fakhar Zaman is coming into this PSL after some hard work. He will be in the spotlight,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Qalandars will begin their PSL campaign against the Multan Sultans in Lahore on February 21.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Umar Akmal makes extremely bold claim about himself on his Twitter bio

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...