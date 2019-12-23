Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that the pace duo of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz are in danger of losing their spots in Pakistan’s limited overs squads.

Latif also accused Amir and Wahab of running away from Test cricket as both of them have retired from the format.

Amir’s retirement came as a massive surprise since he is just 27.

Even Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq was less than impressed with their decisions to retire from Test cricket.

With young pace bowlers like Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain coming through, Latif feels that they could end up ousting Amir and Wahab from the ODI and Twenty20 squads.

“I want to thank two greats of Pakistan Cricket, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, who left Test cricket,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Now these youngsters [Naseem Sham and Shaheen Shah Afridi] will put you under pressure with their performances in other formats as well.

“Whoever has ran away from cricket, cricket will never go to him. Naseem, Shaheen, Hasnain and others in line will replace you in white ball [cricket] as well.”

