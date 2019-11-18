Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that he was “surrounded by match-fixers” and that seamer Mohammad Asif even told him which “matches they had fixed and how they did it”.

Asif, along with former captain Salman Butt and left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, were all banned for five years for their involvement in a match-fixing scandal in 2010.

Akhtar revealed that he was so upset upon hearing about the trio being involved in the match-fixing scandal that he “punched the wall”.

The 44-year-old felt that Asif and Amir threw their careers away, even though Amir is currently back playing for Pakistan, and lambasted them for selling “themselves for a little money”.

“I was always of the belief that I can never cheat Pakistan, no match-fixing. I was surrounded by match-fixers,” Akhtar said on the show Rewind With Samina Peerzada as quoted by the Hindustan Times. “I was playing against 22 people (sic)— 11 theirs and 10 ours. Who knows who was the match-fixer. There was so much match-fixing. (Mohammad) Asif told me which all matches they had fixed and how they did it.

“I tried to make Amir and Asif understand. What a waste of talent. When I heard about this, I was so upset that I punched the wall. Pakistan’s two top bowlers, smart, intelligent and the two perfect fast bowlers were wasted. They sold themselves for a little money.”

